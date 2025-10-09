Gujarat Declares 2025 as Year of Urban Development: Celebrating Two Decades of Transformation

Gujarat has marked 2025 as the Year of Urban Development, celebrating two decades since the Well-Planned City Development Project's inception under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2005. This initiative has been pivotal in transforming Gujarat into a modern and sustainable state.

Recently, the Urban Development Department organized a state-level award ceremony at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar to honor cities excelling in cleanliness through the "2.2" initiative. M. Nagarajan, Mission Director of Cleaner Mission India-Urban, highlighted the significant role of the Swachh Bharat initiative in this success.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel praised public participation in the Swachh Bharat Mission, with Gandhinagar and Surat receiving top honors for cleanliness. Under the 2025 agenda, Rs 8,220 crores are earmarked for urban transformation projects, including road modernization and riverfront development, to facilitate smart governance and inclusive growth.

