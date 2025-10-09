Left Menu

Gujarat Declares 2025 as Year of Urban Development: Celebrating Two Decades of Transformation

Gujarat has announced 2025 as the Year of Urban Development to commemorate 20 years since its transformation began. The state recently held an awards ceremony to recognize cities excelling in cleanliness. As part of the celebrations, a significant budget is allocated for notable projects to promote sustainable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:19 IST
Gujarat Declares 2025 as Year of Urban Development: Celebrating Two Decades of Transformation
Gujarat declares 2025 as 'Year of Urban Development', honours cleanest cities (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat has marked 2025 as the Year of Urban Development, celebrating two decades since the Well-Planned City Development Project's inception under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2005. This initiative has been pivotal in transforming Gujarat into a modern and sustainable state.

Recently, the Urban Development Department organized a state-level award ceremony at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar to honor cities excelling in cleanliness through the "2.2" initiative. M. Nagarajan, Mission Director of Cleaner Mission India-Urban, highlighted the significant role of the Swachh Bharat initiative in this success.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel praised public participation in the Swachh Bharat Mission, with Gandhinagar and Surat receiving top honors for cleanliness. Under the 2025 agenda, Rs 8,220 crores are earmarked for urban transformation projects, including road modernization and riverfront development, to facilitate smart governance and inclusive growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Muted Wall Street Open After Powell Speech and Fed Meeting Minutes

Muted Wall Street Open After Powell Speech and Fed Meeting Minutes

 Global
2
Global Leaders Applaud Breakthrough Gaza Peace Deal

Global Leaders Applaud Breakthrough Gaza Peace Deal

 Greece
3
India-UK trade deal launchpad to boost British leadership in tech to life sciences to renewable energy and more: UK PM Keir Starmer.

India-UK trade deal launchpad to boost British leadership in tech to life sc...

 Global
4
Taiwan President's Call for Strength: Ensuring Peace Amid Tensions

Taiwan President's Call for Strength: Ensuring Peace Amid Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025