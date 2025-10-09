Saatvik Green Energy Unveils UDAY Series Solar Inverters, Boosts India's Renewable Ambitions

Saatvik Green Energy Limited, a major player in India's solar industry, has launched the UDAY Series, an innovative line of on-grid solar inverters, marking a strategic expansion from solar panel manufacturing to complete solution providers. This development is a critical leap forward in aligning with India's renewable energy goals.

The UDAY Series includes both Single-Phase and Three-Phase On-Grid Inverters, designed to cater to a variety of projects from small residential setups to large industrial applications. The inverters boast an impressive >99% MPPT efficiency and offer scalable solutions from 1 kW to 50 kW, making them flexible for diverse energy needs.

Saatvik's CEO, Mr. Prashant Mathur, highlighted the importance of this launch, stating it represents not only a technological advancement but a commitment to an energy-independent India. The company's strong distribution network ensures that these innovations will be readily accessible, promoting widespread adoption of solar energy across the nation.