Saatvik Green Energy Unveils UDAY Series Solar Inverters, Boosts India's Renewable Ambitions
Saatvik Green Energy Limited, India's leading solar panel maker, launches the UDAY Series of solar inverters to enhance its offerings. The move marks a significant step towards providing comprehensive solar solutions, aligning with India's renewable goals. The series includes innovations for efficient energy conversion and ease of connectivity.
Saatvik Green Energy Limited, a major player in India's solar industry, has launched the UDAY Series, an innovative line of on-grid solar inverters, marking a strategic expansion from solar panel manufacturing to complete solution providers. This development is a critical leap forward in aligning with India's renewable energy goals.
The UDAY Series includes both Single-Phase and Three-Phase On-Grid Inverters, designed to cater to a variety of projects from small residential setups to large industrial applications. The inverters boast an impressive >99% MPPT efficiency and offer scalable solutions from 1 kW to 50 kW, making them flexible for diverse energy needs.
Saatvik's CEO, Mr. Prashant Mathur, highlighted the importance of this launch, stating it represents not only a technological advancement but a commitment to an energy-independent India. The company's strong distribution network ensures that these innovations will be readily accessible, promoting widespread adoption of solar energy across the nation.
