China Takes a Stand Against 'Disorderly' Price Competition

China has issued a directive to limit 'disorderly' price competition among companies, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a fair and orderly market. This initiative was announced through a notice from the country's state planner and market regulator.

The regulatory bodies plan to evaluate the average cost of production across various industries where chaotic pricing strategies are a significant concern. By doing so, they aim to offer 'reasonable pricing' guidelines to businesses, although specific industries have not been mentioned.

In addition to setting guidelines, authorities will also monitor firms suspected of engaging in disruptive pricing practices, and those found guilty will face warnings, supervision, or penalties, according to a separate statement from the state planner.

