Wall Street Opens with Modest Gains Amidst Fed Silence

On Thursday, Wall Street's primary indexes opened with modest gains as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell refrained from offering new policy clues.

Investors, therefore, relied on pre-existing data to shape their investment sentiments.

The Dow Jones inched up by 20.5 points, the S&P 500 rose by 6.8 points, and the Nasdaq Composite by 2.0 points, marking slight increases across the board.

