Wall Street Opens with Modest Gains Amidst Fed Silence
Wall Street's main indexes saw slight increases at Thursday's opening, following a lack of new policy signals from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Investors turned to existing data to guide their sentiment, resulting in marginal gains across the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite indexes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 19:10 IST
On Thursday, Wall Street's primary indexes opened with modest gains as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell refrained from offering new policy clues.
Investors, therefore, relied on pre-existing data to shape their investment sentiments.
The Dow Jones inched up by 20.5 points, the S&P 500 rose by 6.8 points, and the Nasdaq Composite by 2.0 points, marking slight increases across the board.
(With inputs from agencies.)
