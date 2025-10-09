Left Menu

Wall Street Opens with Modest Gains Amidst Fed Silence

Wall Street's main indexes saw slight increases at Thursday's opening, following a lack of new policy signals from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Investors turned to existing data to guide their sentiment, resulting in marginal gains across the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite indexes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 19:10 IST
Wall Street Opens with Modest Gains Amidst Fed Silence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, Wall Street's primary indexes opened with modest gains as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell refrained from offering new policy clues.

Investors, therefore, relied on pre-existing data to shape their investment sentiments.

The Dow Jones inched up by 20.5 points, the S&P 500 rose by 6.8 points, and the Nasdaq Composite by 2.0 points, marking slight increases across the board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam BJP Shapes 2026 Election Strategy in Key Meeting

Assam BJP Shapes 2026 Election Strategy in Key Meeting

 India
2
India's Bold Step in Biodiversity: The National Red List Assessment Initiative

India's Bold Step in Biodiversity: The National Red List Assessment Initiati...

 India
3
Royal Rally: King Charles and Prince William Lead Climate Charge

Royal Rally: King Charles and Prince William Lead Climate Charge

 United Kingdom
4
In Memory of Justice: Robert Badinter's Legacy at the Pantheon

In Memory of Justice: Robert Badinter's Legacy at the Pantheon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025