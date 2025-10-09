Left Menu

New India-UK Trade Deal: A Boost to Economic Collaboration

Prime Ministers Modi and Starmer celebrate a transformative trade deal set to enhance UK-India economic ties. The agreement, reducing tariffs and expanding market access, could increase trade by £25.5 billion by 2040. Investment and cooperation extend to various sectors, despite differing stances on Russian relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 19:46 IST
New India-UK Trade Deal: A Boost to Economic Collaboration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have announced a landmark trade deal poised to significantly enhance commercial relations between the two nations. Starmer, visiting Mumbai with a large UK delegation, highlights the potential of the deal signed in July, while new Indian investments are revealed as a catalyst for deeper economic ties.

This comprehensive agreement aims to reduce tariffs across multiple sectors, including textiles, whisky, and automobiles, thereby opening up markets in both regions. By 2040, the economies aim to boost trade by £25.5 billion, with Starmer emphasizing new opportunities that the UK can access in India, unmatched by other countries.

During discussions, Modi praised the partnership's potential, citing India's dynamism and the UK's capabilities. Meanwhile, bilateral defense deals were also signed amid diverse strategic positions over Russia, as Starmer reinforced Britain's stance on Ukraine. Additionally, UK universities received approval to establish campuses in India, reflecting a strategic push to strengthen influence without affecting migration numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam BJP Shapes 2026 Election Strategy in Key Meeting

Assam BJP Shapes 2026 Election Strategy in Key Meeting

 India
2
India's Bold Step in Biodiversity: The National Red List Assessment Initiative

India's Bold Step in Biodiversity: The National Red List Assessment Initiati...

 India
3
Royal Rally: King Charles and Prince William Lead Climate Charge

Royal Rally: King Charles and Prince William Lead Climate Charge

 United Kingdom
4
In Memory of Justice: Robert Badinter's Legacy at the Pantheon

In Memory of Justice: Robert Badinter's Legacy at the Pantheon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025