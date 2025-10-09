New India-UK Trade Deal: A Boost to Economic Collaboration

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have announced a landmark trade deal poised to significantly enhance commercial relations between the two nations. Starmer, visiting Mumbai with a large UK delegation, highlights the potential of the deal signed in July, while new Indian investments are revealed as a catalyst for deeper economic ties.

This comprehensive agreement aims to reduce tariffs across multiple sectors, including textiles, whisky, and automobiles, thereby opening up markets in both regions. By 2040, the economies aim to boost trade by £25.5 billion, with Starmer emphasizing new opportunities that the UK can access in India, unmatched by other countries.

During discussions, Modi praised the partnership's potential, citing India's dynamism and the UK's capabilities. Meanwhile, bilateral defense deals were also signed amid diverse strategic positions over Russia, as Starmer reinforced Britain's stance on Ukraine. Additionally, UK universities received approval to establish campuses in India, reflecting a strategic push to strengthen influence without affecting migration numbers.

