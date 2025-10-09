Left Menu

NTPC and Gujarat Forge Alliance for Energy Innovation

NTPC Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Gujarat government to explore advancements in energy sectors. This partnership seeks to enhance both conventional and renewable energy capacities, contributing to India's net zero carbon emissions target and expanding NTPC's diverse energy portfolio.

Updated: 09-10-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:11 IST
State-owned energy leader NTPC Ltd has embraced a strategic collaboration with the Gujarat government to pioneer developments in the energy sector, both conventional and renewable. The MoU was inked during the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference.

The agreement was formalized in the presence of eminent figures including Bhupendrabhai Patel, the Chief Minister of Gujarat, and Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of New & Renewable Energy. This move aligns with NTPC's commitment to reinforce India's net-zero carbon goals.

As India's leading integrated power utility, NTPC boasts a diverse energy portfolio, including thermal, hydro, solar, and wind power. The company aims to achieve an ambitious 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032, while also exploring innovations such as electric mobility and green hydrogen solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

