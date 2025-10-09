Left Menu

Markets Waver Amid Geopolitical Tensions and U.S. Shutdown

Global markets experienced fluctuations due to geopolitical tensions and the U.S. government shutdown. Major stock indexes eased, the dollar strengthened, oil prices fell, and gold reached new heights. Comments from Japan's new leader affected the yen, while geopolitical factors influenced investor sentiment and future stock market predictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:18 IST
Major stock indexes saw a slight decline on Thursday as the dollar surged to its highest against the Japanese yen since February. This comes amid investors' concerns over Japan's fiscal policies and geopolitical tensions.

The stock market, while strained by an ongoing U.S. government shutdown, remained largely strong, with the S&P 500 reaching record highs. However, notable figures like JPMorgan Chase's CEO, Jamie Dimon, warn of potential corrections influenced by global governments' economic strategies and geopolitical issues.

Oil prices dipped, as hopes for eased tensions in the Middle East were tempered by uncertainties in Ukraine. Meanwhile, gold prices skyrocketed, driven by safe-haven demand. French bonds remained resilient following prospects of new political leadership, while U.S. 10-year note yields experienced minor shifts.

