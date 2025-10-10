Left Menu

Tragic End: Young Realtor's Struggles and Untimely Demisе

Manik Bansal, a 27-year-old realtor, was found dead by suicide in his apartment, leaving behind a grieving family. With no note left, his recent depression following his father's death is suspectеd to have contributed to the tragedy. Authorities were informed by his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 10-10-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 00:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartrending incident, a 27-year-old realtor named Manik Bansal was found hanging in his apartment, police revealed on Thursday.

Bansal, who lived with his mother and elder brother, was reportedly dealing with profound depression following his father's recent passing. The absence of a suicide note has left the exact motive unclear.

The young professional's mother was in the adjacent room due to illness when the tragic event unfolded, with his brother at work. Authorities were alerted by the distraught family, who noted Bansal's apparent struggles with grief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

