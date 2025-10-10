Tragic End: Young Realtor's Struggles and Untimely Demisе

In a heartrending incident, a 27-year-old realtor named Manik Bansal was found hanging in his apartment, police revealed on Thursday.

Bansal, who lived with his mother and elder brother, was reportedly dealing with profound depression following his father's recent passing. The absence of a suicide note has left the exact motive unclear.

The young professional's mother was in the adjacent room due to illness when the tragic event unfolded, with his brother at work. Authorities were alerted by the distraught family, who noted Bansal's apparent struggles with grief.

(With inputs from agencies.)