U.S. Backs Argentina: A Lifeline Amid Economic Crisis

The U.S. Treasury announced a $20 billion currency swap with Argentina, boosting the Argentine peso and bonds. This move supports Argentina's fiscal strategy and its president, Javier Milei, before mid-term elections. Despite causing relief in markets, the U.S. intervention has faced criticism from U.S. Senate Democrats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 04:01 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 04:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Treasury has finalized a significant $20 billion currency swap agreement with Argentina, purchasing pesos on the open market. This move aims to stabilize the country's financial market, fulfilling a promise by President Donald Trump. As a result, both the Argentine peso and dollar bonds surged significantly.

Announced by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the intervention arrives amid critical meetings with Argentine Finance Minister Luis Caputo and International Monetary Fund officials. This comes after the IMF granted Argentina a $20 billion loan to address its liquidity crisis, with the U.S. taking swift action to support Argentina's fiscal strategies.

The support signals a political boost for Argentina's President Javier Milei ahead of the mid-term legislative elections. However, the U.S. intervention has sparked criticism among U.S. Senate Democrats, who argue against supporting foreign governments amidst domestic funding challenges, exemplified by a government shutdown.

Philippine seismologists say an offshore earthquake with a preliminary magni...

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

