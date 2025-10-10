Kyiv in Flames: Russian Strikes Ignite High-Rise Fires Amid Energy Assault
A Russian attack on Kyiv led to fires in high-rise buildings and targeted energy sites, causing power outages. Nine injuries were reported. Firefighters managed a blaze in the Pecherskyi district. The assault also hit energy infrastructure across Ukraine, including missile and drone strikes in Zaporizhzhia.
A significant Russian assault on Kyiv ignited fires in a high-rise apartment, severely impacting energy facilities early Friday, resulting in power outages across parts of the city, according to officials.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported nine injuries, with five individuals hospitalized. The attacks caused disruptions in the water supply on the east bank of the Dnipro River, as online images revealed burning apartments amid a firefighter response. Debris from destroyed drones also scattered across the city.
Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk confirmed strikes on energy sites, stating experts are working to mitigate effects. As tensions rise, Russian forces continue targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, exacerbating threats with winter nearing. Tymur Tkachenko noted both missiles and drones were involved in the attack on Ukraine's capital, with additional drones targeting the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, injuring three.