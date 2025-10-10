Left Menu

Kyiv in Flames: Russian Strikes Ignite High-Rise Fires Amid Energy Assault

A Russian attack on Kyiv led to fires in high-rise buildings and targeted energy sites, causing power outages. Nine injuries were reported. Firefighters managed a blaze in the Pecherskyi district. The assault also hit energy infrastructure across Ukraine, including missile and drone strikes in Zaporizhzhia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 07:12 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 07:12 IST
Kyiv in Flames: Russian Strikes Ignite High-Rise Fires Amid Energy Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant Russian assault on Kyiv ignited fires in a high-rise apartment, severely impacting energy facilities early Friday, resulting in power outages across parts of the city, according to officials.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported nine injuries, with five individuals hospitalized. The attacks caused disruptions in the water supply on the east bank of the Dnipro River, as online images revealed burning apartments amid a firefighter response. Debris from destroyed drones also scattered across the city.

Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk confirmed strikes on energy sites, stating experts are working to mitigate effects. As tensions rise, Russian forces continue targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, exacerbating threats with winter nearing. Tymur Tkachenko noted both missiles and drones were involved in the attack on Ukraine's capital, with additional drones targeting the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, injuring three.

TRENDING

1
Philippine seismologists say an offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 has hit off a southern province, reports AP.

Philippine seismologists say an offshore earthquake with a preliminary magni...

 Global
2
Powerful Quake Strikes Off Southern Philippines

Powerful Quake Strikes Off Southern Philippines

 Philippines
3
Tsunami Alert in Indonesia Following Philippine Earthquake

Tsunami Alert in Indonesia Following Philippine Earthquake

 Indonesia
4
Powerful Quake Triggers Tsunami Warning in Southern Philippines

Powerful Quake Triggers Tsunami Warning in Southern Philippines

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025