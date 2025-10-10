India Sets Ambitious Emission Goals: Legal Targets for Industrial Giants
The Indian government has introduced the Greenhouse Gases Emission Intensity Target Rules, 2025, mandating emission reductions for major industries. These targets are pivotal for compliance with international climate commitments and establishing a carbon credit market. Industries must achieve specific reduction goals by 2027 or face financial penalties.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government has officially announced the Greenhouse Gases Emission Intensity Target Rules, 2025, setting the country's first legally enforceable emission reduction requirements for high-carbon industries. The move aims to cut emissions levels across key sectors, including aluminium, cement, pulp and paper, and chlor-alkali.
Each of the 282 industrial units targeted must lower greenhouse gas emissions per unit of output from a 2023-24 baseline starting in the 2025-26 period. This initiative builds upon the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Act, 2022, and aims to expand India's domestic carbon market and energy efficiency framework.
Successful compliance earns facilities carbon credits, while non-compliance results in penalties equal to twice the average trading price of carbon credits. Industry players like Vedanta and UltraTech are among the first in line to meet these mandates.
ALSO READ
Entertainment Highlights: AI Copyright Disputes, Daniel Craig's Premiere, and King Charles' Environmental Advocacy
Supreme Court's Crucial Verdict: Environmental Compliance versus Project Demolition
Controversial Dam Project in Madhya Pradesh's Reserve Forest Faces Environmental Hurdles
Bigg Boss Kannada Venue Shutdown: Employment Vs. Environment
Merino Marine Board: Redefining Durability in Moisture-Prone Environments