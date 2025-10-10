India Sets Ambitious Emission Goals: Legal Targets for Industrial Giants

The Indian government has officially announced the Greenhouse Gases Emission Intensity Target Rules, 2025, setting the country's first legally enforceable emission reduction requirements for high-carbon industries. The move aims to cut emissions levels across key sectors, including aluminium, cement, pulp and paper, and chlor-alkali.

Each of the 282 industrial units targeted must lower greenhouse gas emissions per unit of output from a 2023-24 baseline starting in the 2025-26 period. This initiative builds upon the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Act, 2022, and aims to expand India's domestic carbon market and energy efficiency framework.

Successful compliance earns facilities carbon credits, while non-compliance results in penalties equal to twice the average trading price of carbon credits. Industry players like Vedanta and UltraTech are among the first in line to meet these mandates.