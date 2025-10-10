Left Menu

CDSCO Tightens Grip: Nationwide Audit of Cough Syrup Manufacturers Post Tragedy

Following the tragic deaths linked to contaminated cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh, India's CDSCO is launching a nationwide inspection and audit of cough syrup manufacturers. Authorities seek expert input and a streamlined monitoring system to tighten regulations and prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 10:53 IST
Logo of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation. (Photo/CDSCO/OfficialSite). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a series of fatal incidents linked to contaminated cough syrup, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has initiated a comprehensive audit of all cough syrup manufacturers across India. This decision follows the tragic deaths of 22 children in Madhya Pradesh, drawing attention to lapses in pharmaceutical regulation.

According to an official statement, the CDSCO is collaborating with experts to develop a robust monitoring system. State authorities have been instructed to compile lists of all local cough syrup manufacturers as part of this intensified scrutiny. Sresan Pharmaceuticals, based in Tamil Nadu, is under fire for a series of regulatory violations discovered during inspections.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed deep concern about this public health crisis and is closely monitoring the situation. Although none of the contaminated products have been exported, the Indian government assured that it is taking decisive action to prevent further tragedies and is committed to upholding safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

