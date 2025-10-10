Silent Conversation: Bridging Tribal Art and Conservation in the Capital

In a bid to spotlight the unique cultural contributions of India's tribal communities, former President Ram Nath Kovind launched the 'Silent Conversation: From Margins to the Centre' exhibition in New Delhi. The event, hosted at the India Habitat Centre, runs for four days and serves to raise awareness around tribal conservation efforts.

Organized by the Sankala Foundation with backing from the National Tiger Conservation Authority and the International Big Cat Alliance, the exhibition is in its fourth year. Featuring the works of over 50 tribal artists from 17 states, it underscores the vital bond between tribal communities and their natural surroundings, particularly within tiger reserves.

On display are around 250 paintings, showcasing various tribal art forms such as Gond, Warli, and Saura. These artworks not only celebrate the rich traditions and ecological wisdom of these communities but also serve as a call to action for increased habitat protection and conservation understanding. Proceeds from sales will benefit the artists directly, reinforcing their economic self-sufficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)