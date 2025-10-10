Left Menu

Silent Conversation: Bridging Tribal Art and Conservation in the Capital

Former President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the 'Silent Conversation: From Margins to the Centre' exhibition in New Delhi. Organized by the Sankala Foundation, this event highlights tribal art and promotes awareness about conservation. It features over 250 artworks from tribal artists across India, focusing on their symbiotic relationship with nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 10:55 IST
Silent Conversation: Bridging Tribal Art and Conservation in the Capital
Former President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates 'Silent Conversation: From Margins to the Centre' a tribal art exhibition in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to spotlight the unique cultural contributions of India's tribal communities, former President Ram Nath Kovind launched the 'Silent Conversation: From Margins to the Centre' exhibition in New Delhi. The event, hosted at the India Habitat Centre, runs for four days and serves to raise awareness around tribal conservation efforts.

Organized by the Sankala Foundation with backing from the National Tiger Conservation Authority and the International Big Cat Alliance, the exhibition is in its fourth year. Featuring the works of over 50 tribal artists from 17 states, it underscores the vital bond between tribal communities and their natural surroundings, particularly within tiger reserves.

On display are around 250 paintings, showcasing various tribal art forms such as Gond, Warli, and Saura. These artworks not only celebrate the rich traditions and ecological wisdom of these communities but also serve as a call to action for increased habitat protection and conservation understanding. Proceeds from sales will benefit the artists directly, reinforcing their economic self-sufficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

