Queensland's Energy Strategy: Coal Persistence Until 2040s

Queensland's government plans to operate coal power plants into the 2040s, diverging from the previous goal of swift renewable energy transition. This move complicates emission reduction efforts and highlights political divides in Australia. Queensland Treasurer David Janetzki backs continuing coal usage for economic and practical reasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canberra | Updated: 10-10-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 11:15 IST
In a striking policy shift, Queensland's state government announced it would operate coal power plants well into the 2040s, backtracking on previous plans for a rapid transition to renewable energy sources. This decision could pose challenges to national emissions reduction goals.

The state, led by the centre-right Liberal National Party after winning the last election, cited economic and practical reasons for the change. Queensland Treasurer and Energy Minister David Janetzki emphasized that the state's young, state-owned coal-fired units will remain operational as long as market conditions allow.

This announcement underscores the stark political division within Australia regarding climate policies. The federal government, dominated by the Labor party, aims for significant renewable power development. The ongoing strategy includes a new gas-fired plant and significant investments to maintain existing infrastructure and encourage renewable energy development in Queensland.

