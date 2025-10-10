Left Menu

Rudra Brigade: A New Dawn in Indian Army's High-Altitude Warfare

The Indian Army's Rudra Brigade, under the Eastern Command, demonstrates exceptional operational capability in North Sikkim's high-altitude terrains. As an integrated all-arms formation, it marks a progressive step in military evolution, emphasizing readiness and adaptability amidst changing technological and global scenarios.

Indian Army personnel from Rudra Brigade train in high-altitude region (Photo: Eastern Command/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The newly formed Rudra Brigade of the Indian Army has exhibited remarkable operational prowess in the high-altitude terrains of North Sikkim. Functioning under the Eastern Command, this brigade symbolizes a strategic leap in military preparedness by integrating various arms for cohesive operational efficiency.

Demonstrating unmatched capability in adverse environments, the Rudra Brigade is a self-reliant military unit combining infantry, armor, and artillery. The Eastern Command highlighted this achievement through an online post, showcasing the brigade's role as a catalyst in the transformative journey of the Indian Army.

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi heralded the creation of the Rudra Brigade during the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations, marking it as a pivotal enhancement in India's defense strategy. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh praised the formation of advanced units like the Rudra Brigade, which are vital for adapting to global technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

