Reviving Hope: Bundelkhand's Blueprint for Agrarian Transformation
Bundelkhand, previously known for agrarian distress, is witnessing a transformation through aquifer rejuvenation. This intervention has improved groundwater levels, reduced irrigation costs, and revived agriculture and ecosystems. Spearheaded by The Art of Living, the initiative offers a replicable model for addressing water and agrarian crises in India.
Bundelkhand, spanning regions of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, has been synonymous with India's agrarian challenges, beset by harsh climatic extremes and depleting water resources.
From 2003-2010, the area suffered prolonged droughts, followed by devastating floods. In response, The Art of Living Social Projects launched an ambitious water rejuvenation initiative.
The project, incorporating community participation and scientific methods, has successfully raised groundwater levels and boosted agriculture, offering a replicable model for similar regions.
