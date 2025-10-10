Reviving Hope: Bundelkhand's Blueprint for Agrarian Transformation

Bundelkhand, spanning regions of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, has been synonymous with India's agrarian challenges, beset by harsh climatic extremes and depleting water resources.

From 2003-2010, the area suffered prolonged droughts, followed by devastating floods. In response, The Art of Living Social Projects launched an ambitious water rejuvenation initiative.

The project, incorporating community participation and scientific methods, has successfully raised groundwater levels and boosted agriculture, offering a replicable model for similar regions.

