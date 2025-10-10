Corteva Sets New Standards in Pest Management for Indian Crops

US-based Corteva Agriscience has unveiled updates to its Delegate insecticide, aiming to enhance its efficacy in managing pests in Indian agriculture. The modifications, announced on Friday, target key crops such as corn, cotton, and chilli, emphasizing the insecticide's role in integrated pest management.

Specifically, Delegate is tasked with combating Fall Armyworm in corn and thrips in cotton and chilli, all while ensuring the safety of beneficial insects like bees and natural predators. Corteva highlighted that the updates are more about strategic application timing rather than altering the chemical formulation of the product.

For corn, farmers are advised to apply the insecticide between 15-25 days post-sowing, with a subsequent treatment at 30-35 days to enhance cob quality. In cotton, initial spraying at flowering with follow-up during boll formation is recommended. Chilli crops benefit from targeted sprays during flowering and early fruit-setting to mitigate thrips damage. The product's residual effect also helps reduce spraying frequency, offering cost savings for farmers. This initiative reflects Corteva's commitment to precision agriculture and sustainable pest management practices in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)