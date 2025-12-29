Left Menu

Chilling Alert: Cold Wave Conditions Sweep Jharkhand

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for cold wave and dense fog conditions in various districts of Jharkhand, including Ranchi. The cold wave is expected to persist till Tuesday morning, with temperatures in Kanke dropping to 2.5 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 29-12-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 16:29 IST
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Ranchi has warned residents of Jharkhand to brace for harsh weather as it issued a yellow alert on Monday, highlighting cold wave conditions and dense fog across various regions of the state.

According to the IMD bulletin, districts such as Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, Khunti, and Ranchi will experience these severe cold conditions until Tuesday morning. Kanke, near Ranchi, recorded the state's lowest temperature at a chilly 2.5 degrees Celsius.

Furthermore, alerts encompass cold day conditions with dense fog in districts like Garhwa, Palamu, and Chatra. Other regions including Giridih and Deoghar are set to face dense fog, impacting visibility significantly. The IMD attributes the cold conditions to north-westerly winds prevailing in the lower atmosphere.

