Wise to Launch Travel Card in India Catering to Global Travelers

Global fintech player Wise announced on Friday its plans to launch a travel-focused card in India, targeting the burgeoning international travel market.

The card will offer digital onboarding and allow transactions in more than 40 currencies, catering to Indians traveling to destinations like the UAE, Thailand, Singapore, the US, and the UK. Users will benefit from mid-market exchange rates with low conversion fees and no hidden costs.

This effort is tied to a broader UK-India economic partnership aimed at expanding opportunities for British businesses in India's fintech space, Wise noted. Taneia Bhardwaj, leading South Asia expansion at Wise, emphasized the need for an improved payment experience abroad for Indian travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)