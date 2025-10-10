Left Menu

Private Sector Opens Doors to Top Banking Positions

The government has enabled private sector candidates to apply for top positions, including Managing Director, in public sector banks such as SBI. New guidelines allow these candidates to participate in the selection process, broadening opportunities beyond internal candidates.

In a significant regulatory shift, the government has opened managerial roles in public sector banks to candidates from the private sector. This decision includes prominent institutions like the State Bank of India (SBI), the nation's largest lender.

The revised guidelines permit individuals from the private sector, with extensive experience, to apply for positions such as Managing Director in these banks. Previously, these roles were exclusively reserved for internal candidates.

Expanding this initiative, one position for Executive Director in nationalised banks will also consider private sector applicants, paving the way for a more inclusive selection process in India's banking sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

