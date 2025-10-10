FTSE 100 Falters Amid Industrial and Mining Downturns

Britain's FTSE 100 index experienced a downturn for the second straight session on Friday, as substantial losses in heavyweight mining and industrial sectors overshadowed minor gains in consumer stocks. The loss was recorded at 0.1% with the index dipping to 9,500.

Industrials, particularly the aerospace and defense sectors, were the primary detractors, with notable declines from Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems. Meanwhile, resource-linked sectors fell sharply alongside gold and oil price drops. Market sentiment was further hampered by the impact of HSBC's recent privatisation plans.

Conversely, consumer staples displayed resilience with gains in beverages and grocery companies. Weekly progress from base metal miners and utilities may keep the index in positive territory, though broader industrial woes continue to weigh heavily.

