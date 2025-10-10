Poland Supports Ukraine Amid Energy Crisis with LNG and Power Supplies

Amid escalating Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Poland is stepping up to support its eastern neighbor with essential energy supplies. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski announced on Friday that Poland would provide Ukraine with generators, additional electricity, and access to its LNG terminal to help mitigate the impacts of recent strikes plunging parts of Kyiv into darkness.

Visiting Lviv in western Ukraine, Sikorski detailed Poland's commitment to accelerating the construction of power connections between the two countries. "Generous energy resources, including our LNG terminal in Swinoujscie, are at Ukraine's disposal," he stated at a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart.

The assistance comes as a response to Russia's intensified aggression, which is seen as a tactic to intimidate Ukrainian residents before winter. Earlier, Polish refiner Orlen committed to delivering 100 million cubic metres of gas monthly to Ukraine from the United States imports at Swinoujscie, with 430 mcm already supplied this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)