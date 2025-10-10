Left Menu

Political Jabs Intensify: Giriraj Singh Targets Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, and Tejashwi Yadav

Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticized Rahul Gandhi, labeling him a 'non-serious leader,' while attacking Mamata Banerjee for her stance on Rohingya Muslims. He also mocked Tejashwi Yadav's promise of jobs for all in Bihar. Singh condemned an Ayodhya explosion, promising justice under Yogi Adityanath's leadership.

10-10-2025

Union Minister Giriraj Singh (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, mocking him as a 'Lal Babua' and criticizing his alleged candidate selection for Bihar Assembly elections via video call from abroad. Singh dismissed Gandhi as a 'non-serious leader' focused on undermining India with false narratives.

In a fiery interaction with reporters, Singh described Gandhi as 'a privileged son' and a 'Nepo boy,' suggesting his selection method from overseas reflects a disconnection with Indian voters. Singh alleged, 'His only task is to degrade India and spread false narratives.' His remarks aimed to challenge Gandhi's commitment to India's democratic processes.

Singh also directed criticism at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of fostering insecurity among Indian citizens while prioritizing the safety of Rohingya and Bangladeshi Muslims. He questioned Banerjee's leadership and her understanding of her role, following BJP leader attacks in flood-hit areas. Meanwhile, Singh emphasized that justice will prevail following a house explosion in Ayodhya, underlining Yogi Adityanath's stern governance.

