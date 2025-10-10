Delhi's Solar Rooftop Revolution: A Bright Future for Clean Energy

In a concerted effort to promote clean energy, the adoption of rooftop solar plants in Delhi is steadily gaining momentum under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojna, with more than 17,000 installations completed. Initiated by the Delhi government in collaboration with power distribution companies, this green initiative seeks to empower residents and reduce environmental impact.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has actively encouraged residents to adopt solar power, offering a capital subsidy of Rs 30,000 for solar plants up to 3 KW capacity. Additionally, banks are offering loans at favorable rates, further incentivizing citizens to participate in this renewable energy drive. Consumers installing a 3 KW solar rooftop unit can expect a zero electricity bill for lower usage and will also receive a monthly incentive.

BSES discoms, responsible for energizing over 11,000 solar rooftop connections, report that this has added substantial clean energy capacity to the grid and reduced billing costs for users. Meanwhile, Tata Power has surpassed 100 MW of rooftop solar capacity in its operational area, bolstering Delhi's renewable energy objectives. These efforts are transforming the energy landscape of the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)