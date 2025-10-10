Microfinance Industry on Path to Recovery with Crucial Funding Support Needed

The microfinance sector, pivotal in providing access to credit for the bottom-of-the-pyramid, is beginning to show signs of recovery from recent financial stress, according to a report by Sa-Dhan. The organization emphasizes that although the segment's hardships are easing, receiving adequate funding support is crucial for sustained improvement.

Despite an ongoing struggle with asset quality and profitability, stabilization is anticipated in the second half of the fiscal year. Sa-Dhan attributes this potential stabilization to the waning of stress patterns, suggesting the worst is behind. However, recovery hinges on maintaining compliance with regulatory standards and maintaining strict guardrails, which are expected to enhance the industry's resilience.

The sector is urged to embrace digital transformation, improve collections, and tap into evolving funding frameworks. The report highlights future growth opportunities through improved underwriting, digital adoption, and policy interventions. Nonetheless, regional regulatory interventions in states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu pose potential challenges to the sector's operational dynamics.

