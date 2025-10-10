Left Menu

RBI Moves to Streamline Regulations: Proposes Repeal of 9,000 Circulars

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to repeal around 9,000 circulars to lower compliance costs and streamline the regulatory framework. This step, part of a comprehensive review by the Regulations Review Authority (RRA), consolidates existing regulations into 238 Master Directions, affecting 11 types of regulated entities.

Mumbai | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:43 IST
The Reserve Bank of India is poised to repeal nearly 9,000 circulars as part of an effort to simplify the regulatory landscape and cut compliance costs.

According to the central bank's statement, the initiative will consolidate existing instructions into 238 Master Directions, spanning across 11 types of regulated entities.

This move follows the comprehensive evaluation by the Regulations Review Authority aimed at improving regulatory efficiency and clarity.

