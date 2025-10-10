Left Menu

Groundbreaking LNG Project: Eni and YPF Collaborate on Vaca Muerta

Eni and YPF have formalized an engineering agreement for an LNG project at Vaca Muerta, involving the entire value chain from production to export via two vessels. This partnership marks a significant step in utilizing Argentina's Neuquen province's resources for global energy markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark collaboration, Eni and Argentina's YPF have sealed an engineering deal to advance a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project at Vaca Muerta. The agreement was officially endorsed in a presentation on Friday, indicating a strong partnership between the two energy companies.

The project's comprehensive scope includes every phase of the LNG value chain. This spans from the extraction of natural gas in the Vaca Muerta located in Argentina's resource-rich Neuquen province, to its transportation, subsequent liquefaction, and finally, export.

Crucial to the project's success are two cutting-edge liquefaction vessels designed to facilitate the export process. This agreement represents a significant stride in capitalizing on Argentina's vast natural gas reserves, enhancing the country's role in the global LNG market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

