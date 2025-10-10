Groundbreaking LNG Project: Eni and YPF Collaborate on Vaca Muerta

In a landmark collaboration, Eni and Argentina's YPF have sealed an engineering deal to advance a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project at Vaca Muerta. The agreement was officially endorsed in a presentation on Friday, indicating a strong partnership between the two energy companies.

The project's comprehensive scope includes every phase of the LNG value chain. This spans from the extraction of natural gas in the Vaca Muerta located in Argentina's resource-rich Neuquen province, to its transportation, subsequent liquefaction, and finally, export.

Crucial to the project's success are two cutting-edge liquefaction vessels designed to facilitate the export process. This agreement represents a significant stride in capitalizing on Argentina's vast natural gas reserves, enhancing the country's role in the global LNG market.

(With inputs from agencies.)