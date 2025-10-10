NASDAQ Surge Amid AI Momentum: Stocks Navigate Economic Signals

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Friday, with the tech-dominated Nasdaq achieving an intraday record, as investors examined consumer sentiment data for new economic insights.

Despite declines earlier in the week, traders remain optimistic, wagering that AI-driven momentum persists. Analysts anticipate the AI trend, now largely tech-centric, may expand to energy and construction sectors due to increased data center demand. Aleksandr Spencer, Bogart Wealth's chief investment officer, noted, 'Investors see small pulls as opportunities, amplifying capital influx with substantial funds in circulation.'

The enduring bull market, nearly three years old, shows room for growth, particularly if the Federal Reserve continues rate reductions. While the government shutdown stalls official data, proxies suggest a weakening labor market linked to the standoff's job cuts, exacerbating strain.

