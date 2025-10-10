Trump Declines Meeting with Xi Jinping Amid Rising Trade Tensions
President Trump announced he would not meet Chinese President Xi Jinping as planned, amid trade tensions and potential tariff increases. China reportedly plans export controls on rare earths, potentially disrupting global markets. Trump emphasized no need for conversation with Xi currently.
President Donald Trump announced that he will not meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea as previously scheduled. The decision comes amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and China over trade policies.
Trump indicated that the United States is preparing to impose significant tariff increases on Chinese imports. Meanwhile, China has been sending messages globally about potential export controls on rare earth elements, a move that could dramatically affect global markets.
In his remarks, Trump asserted there was no necessity for direct communication with Xi at this time, underscoring the escalating trade situation between the two nations.
ALSO READ
Trade Turmoil: Rare Earths Revelation Rocks Wall Street
UPDATE 2-Trump says no reason to meet China's Xi, threatens tariffs in new rift
Trump's Trade Tensions with China: A Rare Earths Standoff
China Expands Rare Earths Export Curbs Amidst Global Supply Tensions
China Tightens Grip on Rare Earths: Expands Export Controls