Trump Declines Meeting with Xi Jinping Amid Rising Trade Tensions

President Donald Trump announced that he will not meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea as previously scheduled. The decision comes amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and China over trade policies.

Trump indicated that the United States is preparing to impose significant tariff increases on Chinese imports. Meanwhile, China has been sending messages globally about potential export controls on rare earth elements, a move that could dramatically affect global markets.

In his remarks, Trump asserted there was no necessity for direct communication with Xi at this time, underscoring the escalating trade situation between the two nations.