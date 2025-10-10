Shock and Solace: Haryana IPS Mourns Tragic Loss of Senior Officer

The Haryana Cadre of the IPS Officers Association has been plunged into mourning following the untimely death of senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly took his own life. The Association extended deep condolences to Kumar's family, pledging support in this time of profound grief.

On Friday, a delegation of IPS officers, led by ADGP Hardeep Singh Doon, along with other senior officials, visited the residence of IAS officer Amneet P Kumar to express their sympathies and offer the full support of the Haryana Police and the Association.

Amid the tragedy, the Chandigarh Police has formed a Special Investigation Team, headed by IGP UT Chandigarh Pushpendra Kumar, to investigate serious allegations following Kumar's death. This includes an FIR against senior police officials, as the community seeks answers and accountability.