Global Health Happenings: Brazilian Pharmaceutical Market Entry and Indian Cough Syrup Crisis

MercadoLibre, Latin America's e-commerce giant, plans to penetrate Brazil's lucrative online medicine market. This move comes after its acquisition of a local drugstore, marking the company's first pharmaceutical venture in its main market. Previously, MercadoLibre sold medicines online in Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Colombia.

In a stark revelation, India has classified three cough syrups as toxic following the deaths of 17 children. The World Health Organization criticized India's failure to screen locally-manufactured syrups, citing a regulatory gap. All fatalities were linked to a product containing dangerous levels of diethylene glycol.

German prosthetics firm Ottobock made a strong debut on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, exceeding its initial public offering price. The company aims to raise significant capital to further cement its position as the world's leading artificial limb manufacturer, highlighting growth in the global health sector.