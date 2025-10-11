Left Menu

BJP Gears Up for Bihar Elections: NDA Displays United Front Amidst Seat-Sharing Talks

Ahead of Bihar's elections, BJP leaders gathered in Delhi to finalize candidates. Despite seat-sharing speculation, NDA asserts unity. Leaders remained optimistic about securing a majority. The focus is on better governance. NDA, led by BJP and JD(U), faces INDIA bloc in the electoral contest.

BJP leaders arrived at the IGI Airport in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP leaders convened in Delhi on Friday ahead of a pivotal core committee meeting set for Saturday, aiming to finalize candidates for the two-phase Bihar Assembly elections scheduled for November 6 and 11, with results due on November 14.

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal dismissed rumors of division within the party, emphasizing the NDA's united front and readiness to form a majority government. Speaking to ANI, Jaiswal assured that all alliance discussions were complete, with only a formal announcement pending.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi clarified his stance, noting he was not upset but had made certain requests regarding seat-sharing. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha highlighted that the NDA meeting was aimed at ensuring effective governance and integrity in politics.

