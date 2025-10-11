BJP Gears Up for Bihar Elections: NDA Displays United Front Amidst Seat-Sharing Talks

BJP leaders convened in Delhi on Friday ahead of a pivotal core committee meeting set for Saturday, aiming to finalize candidates for the two-phase Bihar Assembly elections scheduled for November 6 and 11, with results due on November 14.

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal dismissed rumors of division within the party, emphasizing the NDA's united front and readiness to form a majority government. Speaking to ANI, Jaiswal assured that all alliance discussions were complete, with only a formal announcement pending.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi clarified his stance, noting he was not upset but had made certain requests regarding seat-sharing. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha highlighted that the NDA meeting was aimed at ensuring effective governance and integrity in politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)