Harish Rawat Criticizes Bureaucracy's Narrow-Mindedness After IPS Officer's Tragic Death

In the aftermath of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's alleged suicide in Chandigarh, Congress leader Harish Rawat has expressed his profound disquiet, denouncing the increasing narrow-mindedness within the bureaucracy. Rawat contends that such intolerance, often rooted in religion, caste, and language, presents a troubling facet of contemporary Indian society.

Speaking to ANI, Rawat remarked, "Those in power have enabled a climate of insularity and intolerance, leading to the loss of a competent officer." In response to these grave circumstances, the Chandigarh Police has constituted a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ensure an exhaustive and unbiased inquiry.

The SIT, headed by Inspector General of Police UT Chandigarh Pushpendra Kumar, includes notable officers like SSP Kanwardeep Kaur and SPICity KM Priyanka. The team is tasked with a thorough probe, co-opting additional experts if necessary. Meanwhile, the Haryana IAS Officers' Association honors Kumar's service and mourns his untimely departure.

(With inputs from agencies.)