Honoring Nanaji Deshmukh: Champion of Rural Empowerment and Anti-Emergency Movement

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored the legacy of Bharat Ratna recipient Nanaji Deshmukh, lauding his pivotal role in nation-building through self-reliance and rural empowerment. Modi shared his reflections on X, highlighting Deshmukh's dedication to societal service as a visionary reformer.

Prime Minister Modi reminisced about Deshmukh's profound inspiration from JP Narayan, a central figure in the anti-emergency movement. The Janata Party's 1978 press statement emphasized the importance of harnessing the youthful energy for democratic progress, attributing significant contributions to JP Narayan and Deshmukh's transformative efforts.

Born in Hingoli, Maharashtra, in 1916, Deshmukh represented Balrampur in the Lok Sabha and contributed notably to the Rajya Sabha. A pivotal character in the Bharatiya Jan Sangh's formation, Deshmukh prioritized rural development over political office, founding the Deendayal Research Institute to foster sustainable village economy models.

(With inputs from agencies.)