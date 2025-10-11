Left Menu

Delhi Cracks Down on Deadly Cough Syrup: Health Minister Launches Stringent Measures

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh announces strict measures against the prescription of Coldrif cough syrup following the tragic deaths of at least 22 children in Madhya Pradesh. Sresan Pharma owner Ranganathan has been arrested, and the Drugs Controller General of India calls for stringent testing of pharmaceuticals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 10:56 IST
Delhi Health minister Pankaj Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In light of a tragic incident resulting in the deaths of at least 22 children in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh has implemented strict measures to prevent further casualties linked to the Coldrif cough syrup. The government has instructed both public and private healthcare facilities to halt the prescription and dispensation of the syrup.

Sresan Pharma's owner, Ranganathan, was placed under 10-day police custody by a Parasia court on Friday. This development came after a team, led by Chhindwara's Superintendent of Police Ajay Pandey, apprehended him in a late-night operation. His medical examination and additional proceedings will follow in Chennai.

Furthermore, in a letter dated October 7, Dr. Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, the Drugs Controller General of India, has urged all states and union territories to rigorously adhere to the Drugs Rules, 1945. He stressed the critical importance of testing raw materials, including excipients, to prevent similar tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

