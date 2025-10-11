New Railway Upgrades in Delhi: Enhancing Passenger Experience Amidst Festival Rush

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted a thorough inspection of the recently upgraded New Delhi Railway Station facilities, including new holding areas designed to manage the annual festival rush. Vaishnaw emphasized enhancements in ticketing and cybersecurity as critical components of the revamp, which will undergo rigorous testing during busy festive periods.

The Central government has scheduled a record number of special trains ahead of Chhath and Diwali, with approximately 12,000 services poised to run nationwide. Rail infrastructure improvements, including the addition of 34,000 km of new tracks, are set to enhance capacity and efficiency, said Vaishnaw, noting already notified services and planned facilities.

Meanwhile, political tensions escalated as Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook account was temporarily suspended following an offensive post. Union Minister Vaishnaw asserted Facebook's independent action, dismissing government involvement. Leading SP figures condemned the suspension as an affront to democracy, amplifying partisan divides ahead of key electoral events.

