Left Menu

New Railway Upgrades in Delhi: Enhancing Passenger Experience Amidst Festival Rush

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the revamped New Delhi Railway Station, highlighting improvements such as updated ticket counters and enhanced cybersecurity for automated systems. With over 12,000 special trains planned, these upgrades aim to efficiently manage the festive rush. Facebook also suspended SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav's account amidst political controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 11:33 IST
New Railway Upgrades in Delhi: Enhancing Passenger Experience Amidst Festival Rush
Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted a thorough inspection of the recently upgraded New Delhi Railway Station facilities, including new holding areas designed to manage the annual festival rush. Vaishnaw emphasized enhancements in ticketing and cybersecurity as critical components of the revamp, which will undergo rigorous testing during busy festive periods.

The Central government has scheduled a record number of special trains ahead of Chhath and Diwali, with approximately 12,000 services poised to run nationwide. Rail infrastructure improvements, including the addition of 34,000 km of new tracks, are set to enhance capacity and efficiency, said Vaishnaw, noting already notified services and planned facilities.

Meanwhile, political tensions escalated as Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook account was temporarily suspended following an offensive post. Union Minister Vaishnaw asserted Facebook's independent action, dismissing government involvement. Leading SP figures condemned the suspension as an affront to democracy, amplifying partisan divides ahead of key electoral events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar BJP MLA Mishri Lal Yadav Resigns Amid Dalit Representation Concerns

Bihar BJP MLA Mishri Lal Yadav Resigns Amid Dalit Representation Concerns

 India
2
India's Agricultural Breakthrough: Modi Launches Transformative Schemes

India's Agricultural Breakthrough: Modi Launches Transformative Schemes

 India
3
Real Estate Stumbles: Challenges and Optimism in Indian Private Equity

Real Estate Stumbles: Challenges and Optimism in Indian Private Equity

 India
4
IPS officer's suicide: Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya shunted out, says official order.

IPS officer's suicide: Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya shunted out, says offici...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025