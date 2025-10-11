Empowerment for Every Girl: Assam's Commitment

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has reaffirmed his government's dedication to providing equal opportunities for girls across the state. On Saturday, Sarma emphasized the need for a safe environment that fosters growth and confidence in every young girl.

In a statement marking the International Day of the Girl Child, observed annually on October 11, Sarma highlighted the critical importance of ensuring that every girl has access to education, opportunities, and a supportive atmosphere.

His message served as a reminder of the unique challenges faced by young girls and the ongoing efforts required to promote their empowerment and rights within society.

(With inputs from agencies.)