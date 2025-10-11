Left Menu

Empowerment for Every Girl: Assam's Commitment

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma underscores the importance of providing equal opportunities and a safe environment for every girl. Announcing on the International Day of the Girl Child, he reaffirms the commitment to empower girls through education and support systems, recognizing their unique challenges.

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has reaffirmed his government's dedication to providing equal opportunities for girls across the state. On Saturday, Sarma emphasized the need for a safe environment that fosters growth and confidence in every young girl.

In a statement marking the International Day of the Girl Child, observed annually on October 11, Sarma highlighted the critical importance of ensuring that every girl has access to education, opportunities, and a supportive atmosphere.

His message served as a reminder of the unique challenges faced by young girls and the ongoing efforts required to promote their empowerment and rights within society.

