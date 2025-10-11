Wild Boars: A Culinary Solution to Crop Destruction?

Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad sparked a debate by suggesting that consuming wild boar meat might curb the destruction of crops by these animals. Speaking at a local event, he noted that existing central laws prohibit this, but emphasized the potential benefits of his proposal.

Prasad argued that allowing people to eat wild boars would quickly address the issue of agricultural damage. He cited that these animals are not endangered, making the case for revisiting current legislation more compelling.

His comments followed the Kerala Assembly's recent moves to amend the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, amid escalating human-animal conflicts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)