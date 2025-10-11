Left Menu

Wild Boars: A Culinary Solution to Crop Destruction?

Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad suggested that allowing the consumption of wild boar meat could mitigate crop destruction by these animals. Despite the central law not permitting this practice, Prasad emphasized that wild boars are not endangered and advocated for legislative amendments to combat human-animal conflicts effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kerala | Updated: 11-10-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 15:49 IST
Wild Boars: A Culinary Solution to Crop Destruction?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad sparked a debate by suggesting that consuming wild boar meat might curb the destruction of crops by these animals. Speaking at a local event, he noted that existing central laws prohibit this, but emphasized the potential benefits of his proposal.

Prasad argued that allowing people to eat wild boars would quickly address the issue of agricultural damage. He cited that these animals are not endangered, making the case for revisiting current legislation more compelling.

His comments followed the Kerala Assembly's recent moves to amend the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, amid escalating human-animal conflicts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Profile Transfers Amid IPS Officer's Tragic Death Investigation

High-Profile Transfers Amid IPS Officer's Tragic Death Investigation

 India
2
Jadeja and Yadav's Spin Dominance Puts India in Control Against West Indies

Jadeja and Yadav's Spin Dominance Puts India in Control Against West Indies

 India
3
Tragic Family Suicides in Rajasthan: A Grim Tale of Despair

Tragic Family Suicides in Rajasthan: A Grim Tale of Despair

 India
4
Tragedy and Caste: IPS Officer's Alleged Suicide Sparks Outrage

Tragedy and Caste: IPS Officer's Alleged Suicide Sparks Outrage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025