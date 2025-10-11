Left Menu

President Murmu Highlights Gandhi's Legacy at Gujarat Vidyapith Convocation

President Droupadi Murmu attended Gujarat Vidyapith's 71st convocation, celebrating Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals. She urged students to embrace self-reliance and participate in national initiatives. Murmu visited notable Gujarat sites, including Gir National Park, emphasizing sustainable development by balancing progress with traditional preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 21:41 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ @rashtrapatibhvn/). Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu graced the 71st convocation ceremony of Gujarat Vidyapith on Saturday, underscoring the institution's historical significance and the enduring legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. In her address, she hailed the campus as a "sacred site of the ideals of our freedom struggle," paying tribute to Gandhi's vision and philosophies.

Murmu urged students to embrace principles of self-reliance, aligning with Gandhi's vision, to contribute significantly to national causes. "Bapu expected Gujarat Vidyapith students to lead in national campaigns," she emphasized, advocating for the adoption of Gujarat's culture of self-employment nationwide.

The President highlighted the societal obligations of graduates, urging them to connect education with local contexts for societal benefit. "Your education is a societal debt," she stated, encouraging service to repay this debt. Murmu also toured Gujarat's historical and wildlife sites, advocating for sustainable development that honors traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

