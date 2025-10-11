President Murmu Highlights Gandhi's Legacy at Gujarat Vidyapith Convocation

President Droupadi Murmu graced the 71st convocation ceremony of Gujarat Vidyapith on Saturday, underscoring the institution's historical significance and the enduring legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. In her address, she hailed the campus as a "sacred site of the ideals of our freedom struggle," paying tribute to Gandhi's vision and philosophies.

Murmu urged students to embrace principles of self-reliance, aligning with Gandhi's vision, to contribute significantly to national causes. "Bapu expected Gujarat Vidyapith students to lead in national campaigns," she emphasized, advocating for the adoption of Gujarat's culture of self-employment nationwide.

The President highlighted the societal obligations of graduates, urging them to connect education with local contexts for societal benefit. "Your education is a societal debt," she stated, encouraging service to repay this debt. Murmu also toured Gujarat's historical and wildlife sites, advocating for sustainable development that honors traditions.

