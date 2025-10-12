Left Menu

SBI's Ambitious Push for Gender Diversity

State Bank of India aims to boost gender diversity by increasing its women workforce to 30% within five years. Current efforts include women's leadership programs, health-focused initiatives, and exclusive all-women branches. SBI strives to create an inclusive, secure environment for female employees, fostering leadership and innovation in banking operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 11:21 IST
The State Bank of India (SBI), the nation's largest lender, has launched an ambitious plan to enhance gender diversity in its workforce. The bank is setting its sights on increasing its female representation to 30% within the next five years.

Currently, women constitute approximately 33% of the frontline workforce, while overall they represent 27% of the total staff, according to Kishore Kumar Poludasu, SBI's Deputy Managing Director (HR) & Chief Development Officer. The bank is committed to closing this gap and advancing diversity.

SBI's initiatives include creche allowances, health screenings, and its 'Empower Her' program aimed at mentoring women for leadership roles. These efforts underscore SBI's dedication to fostering a supportive environment where women can thrive across all levels and continue to lead in banking innovation and customer experience.

