Wedding Preparations Turn Deadly: Father Electrocuted in Tragic Accident

In Barsaina village, a wedding preparation turned tragic when Umesh Yadav was electrocuted while setting up for his son's marriage. His brother Raju and son Ajay also suffered injuries. Umesh was declared dead at AIIMS Gorakhpur, and Raju remains critically injured. Ajay is currently being treated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kushinagar | Updated: 13-10-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 20:32 IST
Wedding Preparations Turn Deadly: Father Electrocuted in Tragic Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching tragedy, a celebratory wedding preparation transformed into a catastrophe on Monday in Barsaina village. Umesh Yadav, aged 45, suffered a fatal electric shock while preparing for his elder son's upcoming nuptials, scheduled for November.

The incident unfolded during the early hours when Umesh was assisting in constructing a room for his future daughter-in-law. In a grievous accident, he accidentally came into contact with a high-tension wire while maneuvering an iron angle onto the roof of his house, leading to his electrocution.

His desperate attempts to save him resulted in his brother Raju Yadav, 48, and son Ajay, 22, suffering serious burns. They were swiftly transported to AIIMS Gorakhpur, where Umesh was declared dead. Raju remains in critical condition, and efforts are ongoing to treat Ajay's injuries.

