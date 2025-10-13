Wedding Preparations Turn Deadly: Father Electrocuted in Tragic Accident

In a heart-wrenching tragedy, a celebratory wedding preparation transformed into a catastrophe on Monday in Barsaina village. Umesh Yadav, aged 45, suffered a fatal electric shock while preparing for his elder son's upcoming nuptials, scheduled for November.

The incident unfolded during the early hours when Umesh was assisting in constructing a room for his future daughter-in-law. In a grievous accident, he accidentally came into contact with a high-tension wire while maneuvering an iron angle onto the roof of his house, leading to his electrocution.

His desperate attempts to save him resulted in his brother Raju Yadav, 48, and son Ajay, 22, suffering serious burns. They were swiftly transported to AIIMS Gorakhpur, where Umesh was declared dead. Raju remains in critical condition, and efforts are ongoing to treat Ajay's injuries.