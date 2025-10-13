London Stocks Surge as Trade Tensions Ease; Miners Lead the Charge

The London stock market ended on a high note Monday, as miners propelled the FTSE 100 upwards following U.S. President Donald Trump's tempered rhetoric on Sino-American trade tensions.

Having fallen 0.9% last session, the FTSE 100 rebounded by 0.16% as Trump eased fears of an impending trade war, reassuring investors with a more amicable stance over the weekend. Miners, particularly in the precious metals sector, outperformed, buoyed by gold surpassing $4,100 per ounce.

Meanwhile, optimism spread across the market. Industrial metal miners gained as copper prices climbed, and the BoE's stable interest rates contributed to positivity. Mergers and acquisitions further sparked growth, spurring mid-cap stocks and boosting the FTSE 250. However, Oxford Instruments saw a dent in its stock value due to projected revenue declines.

