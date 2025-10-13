Left Menu

Charges Framed Against Lalu Prasad Yadav and Family in IRCTC Hotel Scandal

A Delhi court has framed charges against ex-Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Tejaswi Yadav over the IRCTC hotel tenders scandal. Accused of orchestrating a criminal conspiracy, they allegedly manipulated bids to favor a private party, receiving illicit benefits in return.

  • Country:
  • India

The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi has officially filed charges against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and his son Tejaswi Yadav in connection with the IRCTC hotel tenders corruption case. The charges are rooted in allegations of illegal financial gains through manipulated tenders.

The Special CBI court scrutinized the processes involved in transferring the BNR hotels in Ranchi and Puri to IRCTC. The court noted that Lalu Prasad Yadav appeared to instruct and influence these processes on multiple occasions, benefiting M/s Sujata Hotel Pvt. Ltd through undue influence and undervalued land transactions.

Judge Vishal Gogne cited 'grave suspicion' of a conspiracy involving Lalu Prasad Yadav and allies, as tender manipulations allegedly secured gains for his family at the state's expense. Charges under sections 420 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act have been levied against them, focusing on misusing public office and orchestrating fraud.

