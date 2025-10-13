Left Menu

Maharashtra Empowers BDOs for Swift Irrigation Well Repairs Post-Floods

In response to extensive damage from floods, the Maharashtra government empowers Block Development Officers to approve repairs of irrigation wells. Farmers will receive assistance, up to Rs 30,000 per well. The initiative aims to restore irrigation before the next cropping season, with district collectors managing fund distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 22:55 IST
Maharashtra Empowers BDOs for Swift Irrigation Well Repairs Post-Floods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has moved decisively to address the damage caused by recent heavy rains and floods that wreaked havoc across the state. With irrigation wells significantly impacted, Block Development Officers (BDOs) have been given the authority to approve necessary repair works. This initiative highlights the importance of restoring irrigation infrastructure ahead of the next agricultural season.

The Revenue department confirms that the decision stems from the urgent need to aid farmers who face the challenge of irrigating their fields due to the collapse or silting of thousands of wells. The new directive empowers BDOs to greenlight repairs based on inspection reports from technical officers, ensuring the quick estimation and submission of cost reports to district collectors.

In a first for the state, financial assistance has been promised for well repairs. Under the relief package, farmers will receive support either equivalent to the actual repair costs or a capped amount of Rs 30,000 per well. The initiative places emphasis on efficient application processing, with district collectors authorized to release 50 per cent of funds in advance and implement geo-tagging for project tracking.

TRENDING

1
Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

 Global
2
Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

 Global
3
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
4
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025