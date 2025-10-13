Maharashtra Empowers BDOs for Swift Irrigation Well Repairs Post-Floods

The Maharashtra government has moved decisively to address the damage caused by recent heavy rains and floods that wreaked havoc across the state. With irrigation wells significantly impacted, Block Development Officers (BDOs) have been given the authority to approve necessary repair works. This initiative highlights the importance of restoring irrigation infrastructure ahead of the next agricultural season.

The Revenue department confirms that the decision stems from the urgent need to aid farmers who face the challenge of irrigating their fields due to the collapse or silting of thousands of wells. The new directive empowers BDOs to greenlight repairs based on inspection reports from technical officers, ensuring the quick estimation and submission of cost reports to district collectors.

In a first for the state, financial assistance has been promised for well repairs. Under the relief package, farmers will receive support either equivalent to the actual repair costs or a capped amount of Rs 30,000 per well. The initiative places emphasis on efficient application processing, with district collectors authorized to release 50 per cent of funds in advance and implement geo-tagging for project tracking.