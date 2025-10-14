Left Menu

Dutch Government Seizes Control of Nexperia Amid Rising Tech Tensions

The Dutch government has taken control of the Chinese-owned semiconductor company Nexperia, citing concerns over technology transfer to China. Under the Availability of Goods Act, The Hague will oversee management decisions. Wingtech, Nexperia's Chinese parent, claims geopolitical bias as tensions escalate over semiconductor intellectual property rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 01:19 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 01:19 IST
The Dutch government has intervened in the operations of Nexperia, a Chinese-owned computer chip manufacturer, as tensions rise globally concerning technology intellectual property, particularly in semiconductors. The move, announced Sunday, allows the government to control Nexperia's management decisions, although they will not take ownership of the company.

Invoking unused powers under the Availability of Goods Act, The Hague's decision led to a sharp decline in Wingtech's shares, Nexperia's Chinese parent company. Nexperia remains operational, but the Dutch government's power will now extend to potentially reversing decisions they view as detrimental, amid fears of technology transfers to Wingtech.

Wingtech has responded by alleging that the decision was influenced by geopolitical bias, despite no U.S. involvement, as claimed by a Dutch Economic Affairs Ministry spokesperson. This intervention underscores the existing global technology tensions and follows Wingtech's prior inclusion on the U.S. blacklist for its alleged assistance in China's semiconductor advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

