Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

The United States and China are set to exchange port fees on ocean shipping firms starting Tuesday, adding a maritime dimension to their ongoing trade conflict. This decision, targeting ships carrying varied cargo such as holiday goods and crude oil, signifies a strategic shift in the global trade landscape.

The U.S. administration aims to impose these fees on China-affiliated vessels to reduce China's influence in the maritime sector and support American shipbuilders. An investigation from the previous Biden administration highlighted China's predominate role due to unfair practices, justifying the penalties. Starting October 14, these fees will be enforced, with Chinese carrier COSCO anticipated to bear the brunt.

In retaliation, China announced similar measures against U.S.-linked ships. This mutual imposition of fees could disrupt global shipping patterns, according to industry analysts. Furthermore, growing tension is evident as both nations leverage trade and environmental policies, with potential sanctions looming over countries backing environmental shipping regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)