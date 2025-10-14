Left Menu

Ericsson Surpasses Expectations with Strong Earnings

Ericsson reported a significant rise in quarterly core earnings, exceeding expectations through improved operations, which led to sustainable gross margins despite falling sales. The company's adjusted EBIT reached 15.4 billion Swedish crowns, surpassing analysts' predictions of 14.1 billion crowns.

Swedish telecoms giant Ericsson has announced a robust rise in its quarterly core earnings, outpacing market expectations. This rise is attributed to operational enhancements that have buoyed gross margins, helping the company navigate declining sales.

The company's adjusted earnings before interest and taxes, excluding restructuring charges, stood at an impressive 15.4 billion Swedish crowns for the quarter ending in September.

This figure is a significant 9.2% above the 14.1 billion crowns projected by analysts in an Infront consensus poll, indicating Ericsson's strong performance amidst a challenging market environment. ($1 = 9.4988 Swedish crowns)

