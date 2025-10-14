Pantaleo Dell'Orco: The New Face of Giorgio Armani Foundation
The Giorgio Armani Foundation, a significant part of the designer's succession strategy since its inception in 2016, has announced Pantaleo Dell'Orco as its new representative. Dell'Orco has been a close business associate and life partner of the late fashion icon Giorgio Armani, revealing in documents obtained by Reuters.
This move signifies a continuation of Armani's legacy through trusted hands. Dell'Orco's deep connection with Armani adds a layer of personal commitment to the foundation's future endeavors.
The foundation's strategic direction under Dell'Orco is anticipated to influence the fashion world, maintaining Armani's prestigious brand through carefully guided leadership.
