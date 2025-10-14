India's Nuclear Ambitions: Paving the Way to 100 GW by 2047

India is setting an ambitious goal to reach 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047, requiring legislative amendments and significant investment. A government committee has laid out recommendations designed to attract private investment and fast-track approvals for nuclear projects.

With the country's current nuclear capacity at 8.88 GW, India needs a massive expansion. Amendments to the Atomic Energy Act, 1962, and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010, could open doors for private sector involvement, easing safety concerns and risk perceptions among investors.

Uranium supply remains a significant hurdle, with domestic mining costs exceeding international prices. State-owned and private companies like NTPC, Tata Power, and Jindal Nuclear are poised to contribute to the nuclear sector's growth, signaling a new era for India's nuclear ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)