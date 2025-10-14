Left Menu

India's Nuclear Ambitions: Paving the Way to 100 GW by 2047

A government committee in India has proposed legislative amendments and investment strategies to achieve 100 GW nuclear capacity by 2047. These changes aim to encourage private investment and expedite project approvals. With uranium supply challenges and legal constraints, overcoming these obstacles is vital for nuclear sector growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 15:22 IST
India's Nuclear Ambitions: Paving the Way to 100 GW by 2047
  • Country:
  • India

India is setting an ambitious goal to reach 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047, requiring legislative amendments and significant investment. A government committee has laid out recommendations designed to attract private investment and fast-track approvals for nuclear projects.

With the country's current nuclear capacity at 8.88 GW, India needs a massive expansion. Amendments to the Atomic Energy Act, 1962, and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010, could open doors for private sector involvement, easing safety concerns and risk perceptions among investors.

Uranium supply remains a significant hurdle, with domestic mining costs exceeding international prices. State-owned and private companies like NTPC, Tata Power, and Jindal Nuclear are poised to contribute to the nuclear sector's growth, signaling a new era for India's nuclear ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Caledonia Reform Discussions Set for Year's End

New Caledonia Reform Discussions Set for Year's End

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Bus Inferno and Pilgrim Crash Rock Rajasthan

Tragedy Strikes: Bus Inferno and Pilgrim Crash Rock Rajasthan

 India
3
Court Quashes Petition Against Rahul Gandhi Over 2013 Remarks

Court Quashes Petition Against Rahul Gandhi Over 2013 Remarks

 India
4
Israel-Hamas Peace Deal Sparks Economic Recovery in Gaza and Beyond

Israel-Hamas Peace Deal Sparks Economic Recovery in Gaza and Beyond

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025