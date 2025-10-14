Google's $15 Billion AI Hub Set to Transform Andhra Pradesh's Digital Landscape

Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, is set to become a global hub for Artificial Intelligence following Google's announcement of a $15 billion investment. The initiative includes a gigawatt-scale data center and is the tech giant's largest AI facility outside the United States.

Speaking in New Delhi during the 'Bharat AI Shakti' event, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed gratitude to the Indian government for facilitating this project. He emphasized the transformative impact it would have on the local and national economy, enhancing opportunities for Indian youth in the tech sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his enthusiasm for the launch, underlining how the AI hub aligns with India's vision for a 'Viksit Bharat.' Google CEO Thomas Kurian highlighted that the facility will serve as a digital backbone, enhancing network connectivity and boosting India's computing capacity.

